Girl, 5, Allegedly Burned With Candle By Mother, Aunt In Thane

The girl's mother and her paternal aunt were apparently angry with her for playing inside the house and misbehaving, a senior police officer said.

Cities | | Updated: February 07, 2019 15:17 IST
No arrest was made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway


Thane: 

A woman and her sister-in-law in Thane district of Maharashtra have been charged with burning her daughter with candle for misbehaving, police said on Thursday.

The family lived in Roadpali village of Navi Mumbai town.

The girl's mother, Anita Yadav, and her paternal aunt Rinki Yadav were apparently angry with her for playing inside the house and misbehaving, senior police officer Satish Gaikwad said.

They allegedly burned the child with candle, causing injuries all over her body, he said.

The girl's father, a vegetable vendor, on Wednesday lodged a complaint, based on which the two women were charged under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

No arrest was made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway

Child Abuse

