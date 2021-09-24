Thane Gang-Rape: Cops Arrest 2 More Accused From Navi Mumbai, 28 So Far

Number of accused arrested is now 26, while two minors have also been detained. (Representational)

The Special Investigation Team or SIT of the Thane Police has arrested two more accused from Navi Mumbai in connection with the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.

With this, the number of arrested persons has gone up to 26, while two minors have already been detained.

The teen was gang-raped multiple times over a period of eight months in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The incidents happened at different locations, including Maharashtra's Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale, between January 29 and September 22 this year. The survivor has named 33 accused, the police have said.

"Police have arrested two more persons in this case. Both of them were arrested from Navi Mumbai on Thursday night, with one of them being caught from Rabale. So far, 26 persons have been arrested and two minors detained. Search is on for the remaining accused," the police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The prime accused in the case has already been arrested, the police told Press Trust of India.

Based on the girl's complaint, the police in Maharashtra's Dombivli have registered a case against 33 persons under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



