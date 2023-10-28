Terror Module Busted, 4 Arrested In Punjab: Cops

The police said the module was backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda

The Punjab Police Saturday said it has busted a terror module with the arrest of four operatives of the banned pro-Khalistan group Babbar Khalsa International.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police also recovered six pistols and 275 cartridges from them.

"In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice has busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit BKI (Babar Khalsa International). The BKI module was tasked with targeted killings," Yadav posted on X.

The state police chief said the module was backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda who was providing them with logistical support with the help of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the weapons which were recovered from the accused were smuggled from Pakistan using drones.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused had a plan to carry out a target killing of a man in the state to disturb peace.

The accused were identified as Shakeel Ahmed, Lovepreet Singh, Sarup Singh and Nirvair Singh, all residents of Gurdaspur.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act has been registered against them.

