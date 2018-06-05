Ten Killed, One Injured In Landslide In Mizoram

The landslide hit the two-storied semi-pucca building last night killing seven members of a family living in the ground floor and three people belonging to another family residing in the first floor, they said.

Cities | | Updated: June 05, 2018 22:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ten Killed, One Injured In Landslide In Mizoram

The Lunglei District Disaster Response team and local volunteers rushed to the spot for rescue.

Aizawl:  Ten people, including six women, were killed and one person was injured when a building was swept away by a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Lunglawn area of south Mizoram's Lunglei town, police said today.

The landslide hit the two-storied semi-pucca building last night killing seven members of a family living in the ground floor and three people belonging to another family residing in the first floor, they said.

Four persons were rescued from the building, police said, adding that one of them suffered injuries.

Comments
Police said that 14 people were residing in the building.

The Lunglei District Disaster Response team and local volunteers rushed to the spot for the rescue operation and clear the debris.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mizoram LandslideTen Killed Mizoram

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersFlipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................