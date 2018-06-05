Ten Killed, One Injured In Landslide In Mizoram

The landslide hit the two-storied semi-pucca building last night killing seven members of a family living in the ground floor and three people belonging to another family residing in the first floor, they said.
Four persons were rescued from the building, police said, adding that one of them suffered injuries.
Police said that 14 people were residing in the building.
The Lunglei District Disaster Response team and local volunteers rushed to the spot for the rescue operation and clear the debris.