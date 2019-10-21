Army Jawan Killed After Fight In Birthday Party In Telangana

The jawan sustained critical injuries and died while being shifted to Hyderabad(Representational)

An army jawan was killed in a fight during a friend's birthday party in Telangana's Warangal Rural district Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred at Narsampet town in the district when Prem Kumar, 28, was attending birthday party of his friend.

A quarrel broke out on some issue between two groups at the party. Prem Kumar intervened to sort out the issue but two men entered into an argument with him and stabbed him.

The jawan sustained critical injuries and died while being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

According to Prem Kumar's family members, he was serving in Kashmir and had come home on leave three days ago.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They have set up a special team to track down the accused.

