Teen Sisters Found Hanging From Tree Outside Home, Noida Village Shocked The sisters lived at Barola village in Sector 49 of Noida. Their family first saw their room locked from outside before spotting their bodies around 4 am.

228 Shares EMAIL PRINT Noida police is investigating if the sisters committed suicide or were murdered. Noida: Highlights The incident happened in Barola village in Sector 49 of Noida Family has accused a distant relative of murdering the girls In 2014, two cousins were found hanging from tree in Badaun



The two lived at Barola village in Sector 49 of Noida. Their family first saw their room locked from outside before spotting their bodies around 4 am.



The family has accused a distant relative, Ravi, and his family of murdering the girls.



The girls' parents claim that Ravi was married but he was still trying to force the older sister to marry him.

The deaths of the sisters in Noida have left their village in shock.



Luv Kumar, a senior police officer in Noida, said, "We are investigating and waiting for the post-mortem. I can't say if it's a murder or suicide yet. Prima facie no signs of assault were found on the bodies of the girls."



The deaths have left the village in shock.



In 2014,



Two sisters were found hanging from a tree outside their home in Noida near Delhi early this morning. The police say they are investigating whether the sisters, 18 and 13, committed suicide or were murdered.The two lived at Barola village in Sector 49 of Noida. Their family first saw their room locked from outside before spotting their bodies around 4 am.The family has accused a distant relative, Ravi, and his family of murdering the girls.The girls' parents claim that Ravi was married but he was still trying to force the older sister to marry him.There was an argument last evening, claims the family; Ravi's family had allegedly threatened that they would cause harm to the girls.Luv Kumar, a senior police officer in Noida, said, "We are investigating and waiting for the post-mortem. I can't say if it's a murder or suicide yet. Prima facie no signs of assault were found on the bodies of the girls."The deaths have left the village in shock.In 2014, two cousins were found hanging from a tree in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh , a gruesome image that shocked the nation. They were first believed to have been raped and hanged but after several twists and turns, the CBI said there was no evidence and that they had committed suicide.