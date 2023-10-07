Teen Cousins Die By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Schoolmates: Cops

Three of the accused, including a minor, were detained, said police. (Representational)

Two minor girls allegedly killed themselves after being molested by four schoolmates in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said Saturday.

The Class 12 students were cousins, they said.

The alleged incident took place in the Ghantali area. The girls, aged around 16, were students of a government school, Ghantali SHO Sohan Lal said.

On Wednesday, the father of one of the girls lodged a complaint against four boys, accusing them of molestation and intimidation. The police on Saturday added rape charges against the accused, he added.

Three of the accused, including a minor, were detained soon after the girls' suicide, the officer said.

The bodies of the girls, who died after consuming poison, have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

After the incident came to light, BJP's Rajasthan unit chief and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi blasted the state's Congress government as "weak, ineffective".

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "See the result of the courage of criminals under the rule of a weak, ineffective, useless and corrupt Congress government. In Pipalkhunt, Pratapgarh, two girl students studying in Class 12 commit suicide due to harassment and molestation."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)