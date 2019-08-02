Teen Allegedly Gang-Raped In Rajasthan's Alwar, 6 Charged

The girl alleged that she was gang-raped two months ago by the accused. (Representational)

Six persons have been charged for allegedly raping a girl in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Thursday.

The complaint was registered at Khairthal Police Station on Tuesday on the basis of the complaint by the girl's family, they said.

The girl alleged that she was gang-raped two months ago by the accused, who also recorded the act and threatened her if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said.

A case was registered under section 376-D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The matter is under investigation, the police added.

