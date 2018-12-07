Tamil Nadu Man Strangles Two Daughters To Death After Tiff With Wife

The woman found the girls' bodies lying on the floor, the police said. (Representational)

A man allegedly strangled his two daughters, aged 15 and 10, following a quarrel with his wife at Masakkalipalayam in the city, the police said today.

The couple used to quarrel often, they said.

Last night, a police team in the vicinity intervened when they heard them quarreling and pacified the duo.

The woman, however, left for her parents' house. The man prevented the girls from leaving with the mother.

When she returned early today, the woman found the girls' bodies lying on the floor, the police said. The man, working in a private firm, is missing.

