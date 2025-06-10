Woman Strangles 6-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Son In UP's Azamgarh

A woman allegedly strangled her six-year-old daughter to death and seriously injured her three-year-old son in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Saroj Yadav, was taken into custody after the incident, which took place late Monday night, they said.

Her injured son is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Azamgarh and is said to be in critical condition, police added.

According to Additional SP City Azamgarh, Madhuban Kumar Singh, Saroj is the wife of Sunil Yadav, a driver by profession who lives in Lucknow. He had returned to his native village around 20 days ago to attend his brother, Manish Yadav's wedding.

On Monday evening, Saroj allegedly began beating her two children. When Sunil tried to intervene and stop her, she allegedly attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself. But the villagers intervened.

Later that night, Saroj allegedly beat her daughter Shanvi and strangled her to death.

She then attacked her son Kartik and tried to strangle him as well, leaving him seriously injured.

Upon receiving information, Mehnagar police reached the spot, took possession of the girl's body, and sent it for post-mortem.

The woman's father-in-law, Jiyalal Yadav, lodged a formal complaint at the Mehnagar police station, based on which an FIR has been registered. Police have detained the accused woman and are carrying out legal proceedings.

