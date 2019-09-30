Suspected Of Having Affair, Man, Woman Thrashed In Rajasthan: Police

The police said they came to know of the incident through social media. (Representational)

A man and a woman were beaten by people in a village in Rajasthan's Udaipur over a love affair, the police said today.

The incident took place in the Kheroda police station area on Saturday evening, where some people beat up a man and a woman, accusing them of having an affair. The villagers cut their hair and paraded them in the village. Women were also involved in the incident, the police said.

"The incident came to light through social media. We directed the forces to register the FIR after meeting the victim," Kailash Chandra Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police, Udaipur said.

"The three accused, including two women, have been arrested. We are investigating the case. Police are providing proper protection to the victims," he added.

