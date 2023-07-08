Student's Body Found In Pond In Rajasthan, Family Alleges Murder: Cops

Red coloured bag belonging to the woman was also recovered. (Representational)

A 22-year-old engineering student's body was found in a pond in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Saturday, police said. The family of victim Laxmi Kashyap has alleged that she was murdered, however, police are probing the matter, they said.

The final year BTech student's body was found floating in a pond near Terrace Garden in Jhalawar this morning, SHO (Jhalawar city) Mahaveer Singh Yadav said.

A red coloured bag belonging to the woman was also recovered from the ground near the pond, he said.

The victim was pursuing an engineering degree from Jhalawar engineering college, he said.

According to family members, the girl was asleep at her home till midnight on Friday and was found missing on Saturday morning, the SHO said.

The police handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem later in the day and lodged a case under section 174 of Cr.P.C. to ascertain the actual reason for death, he said.

The woman's father works as contractual labour at the Jhalawar government hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)