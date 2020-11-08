Two Killed After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle In Uttar Pradesh: Police

The injured has been referred to Lucknow for treatment: Police (Representational)

Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and one seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday evening, the police said.

The incident took place in Kotwali Dehat area. The driver of the car has been arrested, the police said.

Three people were travelling on a motorcycle when it was hit by a speeding car. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead, senior police official TN Dubey said.

Those who were killed have been identified as Aakash, 30 and Nitin, 4, both natives of Bahraich, the police said.

The injured, Vikas, has been referred to Lucknow for treatment, they said, adding that the car driver has been arrested.