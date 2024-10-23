Snake Charmers Called In After 5 Get Bitten In 3 Days In UP

A four-member team of snake charmers has been called in to help rescue the snakes

Five people have been bitten by a snake in a span of just three days in a village in Uttar Pradesh, out of which, three people have died and the other two are under treatment. The frequent snake bite incidents have caused panic among the villagers.

The series of snake bites started on the night of Sunday, October 20, when a mother and her two children sleeping on the floor of their home were bitten by a snake in UP's Sadarpur village. All three of them died despite being rushed for treatment. On Monday night, a person in the neighbouring house was also bitten by a snake and rushed to hospital. Following this, a team of forest department arrived at the village on Tuesday and rescued a snake from that area, providing some sense of relief to the villagers. However, to everyone's surprise, another man was bitten by a snake on Wednesday night. The man is critical and receiving treatment at a hospital in Meerut.

As fear has gripped the villagers after this series of snake bites, a four-member team of snake charmers has been called in to help rescue the snakes. According to forest ranger Karn Singh, the forest department team is continuously conducting rescue operations.

"Yesterday, another snake was rescued. Today, another snake was spotted, hiding inside a wall. A team of snake charmers has been called from Meerut to catch the snake. Four teams from the forest department and the police are present at the site, and a four-member team of snake charmers is also here," he said.