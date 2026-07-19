Snake Causes Panic At Ticket Counter Of Thane's Dombivli Railway Station

Ticket sale at the busy Dombivli railway station in the district was briefly disrupted on Saturday evening when a large snake appeared on the grill covering the ticket window.

Passengers ran helter-skelter and the railway employees inside the ticketing counter also rushed out.

A local snake catcher was summoned, and he captured the reptile successfully. It was later safely released into its natural habitat.

According to railway officials, the snake might have entered the premises through a gutter near the booking office.

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