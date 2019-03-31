Six Killed As Vehicle Falls Into A Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Local residents launched a rescue operation immediately. (Representational)

Six people were killed and one was critically injured on Sunday when a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident occurred at Ujhan-Dhandkote in Darhal area around 12.30 am when the driver of the private vehicle, which was on way to village Sabzi, lost control while negotiating a curve, a police official said.

He said local residents launched a rescue operation immediately and were joined by police parties and a team of doctors and paramedics.

Four people were found dead while three others were rescued in a critical condition, the official said, adding two of the injured succumbed at community health centre Darhal this morning.

He said the person who was critically injured was referred to Jammu for specialised treatment.

Rescue operation was completed by 3.30 am, the official said.

