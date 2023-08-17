Sisters, 4 And 7, Die In UP After Eating Toffees: Police

The incident took place in village under Kada Dhaam police station area. (Representational)

Two minor sisters died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday allegedly after consuming toffees in a village in this district, police said.

The incident took place in the village under Kada Dhaam police station area, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area, Awdesh Vishwakarma, said, "Sadhna (7) and her sister Shalini (4) were taken ill after consuming some toffees in the morning. They were rushed to a hospital by the family members, but the two succumbed during treatment."

Two other girls -- Versha (7) and Arushi (4) -- who lived in the neighbourhood also consumed the toffees and have been admitted to hospital, police said.

"According to the police complaint lodged by the father of the Sadhna and Shalini, the toffees were planted by a neighbour. We have lodged an FIR and initiated investigation," the CO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)