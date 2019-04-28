Siblings Arrested For Killing Father Over Property Dispute In UP: Cops

Police said there was a property dispute between the two siblings. (FILE PHOTO)

A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly killing their father over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The body of Panna Lal, 65, who had been missing since February 18, was found at the house of his son at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district on Friday, they said.

During investigation it was found that Panna Lal was killed by his son, Sunil Kumar, and daughter, Lata, as there was some property dispute between them, SHO Sandeep Balyan said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

