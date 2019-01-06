Minor Gang-Raped, Filmed By Stepfather, His Cousin In UP: Police

The complainant married again after her first husband passed away in October last year (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather and his cousin, who also recorded a video of their act at Kandhla town in Shamli district, police said Sunday.

According to a police official, the incident took place on Saturday and the police had registered a case against Waseem, the girl's stepfather, and his cousin Tanvir, both on the run, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, her daughter was raped by the accused, who also recorded a video of their act and threatened to make it viral if the girl narrated her ordeal to anyone.

The complainant had got married to Waseem, after her first husband passed away, in October last year.

A hunt had been launched for the accused, the police official said.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy, who worked as the helper of a truck, was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of the vehicle and beaten up when he tried to resist.

According to a police official, the incident took place in Shamli district on Saturday and the police had arrested the truck driver.

