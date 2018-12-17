For Not Greeting Him With 'As-Salaam-Alaikum', UP Principal Beat Students

The principal Chand Mian rejected the allegations and said he was being defamed (Representational)

The principal of a secondary school in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has been suspended for allegedly beating up students for not greeting him with 'As-Salaam-Alaikum'.

Principal secretary and nodal officer of the district, Dimple Verma on a visit to the Bilhari Secondary School in Shahjahanpur's Tilhar area, around 170 km away from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, on Sunday was told that principal Chand Mian demanded that he be greeted with 'As-Salaam-Alaikum' and would beat up those wishing him 'good morning', an official said.

'As-Salaam-Alaikum' is a greeting in Arabic which means "Peace be upon you". The greeting is a religious salutation among Muslims.

A class VI student who met the senior officer along with other locals, told her that since the children were not being able to say 'As-Salaam-Alaikum', they were beaten up. He also showed injury marks on his neck to the visiting official, Chief Development Officer Prerna Sharma said.

The student was sent for medical examination and the preliminary inquiry report has been handed over to Basic Shiksha official Rakesh Kumar.

"Principal Chand Mian has prima facie been found guilty of the charges and suspended...further inquiry is on," Mr Kumar said.

Chand Mian, the principal, has rejected the allegations and said that he was being defamed as part of a conspiracy.