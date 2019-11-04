19-Year-Old Wrestler Collapses During Match In Madhya Pradesh, Dies: Cops

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said (Representational)

A 19-year old wrestler died after collapsing during a bout in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Sonu Yadav participated in a wrestling match, Kurai police station in-charge Ganpat Singh Uike said.

"Yadav collapsed during the match. He was rushed to Seoni District Hospital where doctors declared him dead," the official said.

The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

"If the match organisers and referees are found guilty, action would be taken against them," he said.

The official said an initial post-mortem report suggested that the victim died of a cardiac arrest.

However, some eyewitnesses claimed the victim participated in several wrestling matches on Saturday and despite the fatigue, he continued to play.

