Senior Cop's Car Used For Robbing 1 Crore In Dehradun: Police

The incident took place on April 4. (Representational)

The police on Sunday recovered the car of IG Garhwal which was allegedly used for robbing Rs 1 crore from a businessman in Dehradun.

On April 11, an inspector of Dehradun Police and two constables were suspended for allegedly looting lakhs of rupees from a person while checking vehicles.

According to the first information report, the incident took place on April 4 when a man named Anurodh Pawar was stopped and threatened by the police for violating the Model Code of Conduct outside the hotel. Anurodh Pawar was asked to sit in a police car.

Along with policemen, a man was also there in the car. Policemen allegedly pushed him outside the car after driving around for two km and then escaped with the money.

"The accused have been identified as Dinesh Negi (Inspector), Manoj, Himanshu, and Anupam. They have also been suspended. The case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Nivedita Kukarati, SSP, Dehradun had said.

