Man Fired At, Robbed Of Rs 80 Lakh On Delhi Flyover: Cops

A group of armed men shot at a money transfer agent and robbed Rs 80 lakh in Delhi on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Shastri Park flyover in northeast Delhi. Police said the victim, Aqeel, was travelling with his associate Shahid and was carrying Rs 80 lakh in cash in a bag. The attackers suddenly arrived at the spot and fired three to four rounds at Aqeel.

Aqeel fell to the ground after being shot, and the attackers snatched the bag containing the cash and fled the scene. Aqeel was immediately taken to a hospital in a critical condition. Hospital sources said he is undergoing treatment and doctors are continuously monitoring his condition.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area, tightening security. The police have also recovered a live cartridge from the crime scene, which has been sent for forensic examination.

The police are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras and questioning Shahid and other eyewitnesses. Special teams have been formed to arrest the accused.