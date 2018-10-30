Scolded For Coming Home Late, Haryana Teen Drinks Pesticide, Say Police

Police is also probing if the cause of death turns out to be something else. (File)

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by drinking pesticide in Haryana's Sonipat district after she was allegedly scolded by her mother for reaching home late, police said today.

The girl left her residence in Kharkhoda town yesterday in the absence of her father, who is a factory worker, her mother and her two brothers, a police inspector Rajiv said.

"She returned home late yesterday. She was questioned and scolded by her mother after she returned. The girl later drank some pesticide and died late in the night," Mr Rajiv said quoting the statement given to the police by the teen's family.

Suspecting foul play, a local called up Jarot police chowki today morning, Mr Rajiv said.

"A police team reached the cremation ground. The last rites were about to start. We made enquiries and found during preliminary investigation that the girl drank pesticide and died as a result of that," he said.

"However, we have sent the viscera for examination to Forensic Science Laboratory at Madhuban and if the cause of death turns out to be something else, then we will proceed further in the case as per law," he said.