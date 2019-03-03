Schoolgirl Raped, Set On Fire By Neighbour, Dies In UP's Ghazipur

Police said the man poured kerosene on the girl and then set her on fire (Representational)

A schoolgirl died after she was allegedly raped and set on fire by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, police said.

Senior police officer Arvind Kumar Chaturvedi said the incident took place on Friday night. The girl was sleeping in her house when the man, who's her neighbour, barged in and allegedly raped her.

He later poured kerosene on her, set her on fire and fled, the officer claimed.

The girl was rushed to hospital where she died of her injuries.

On the complaint of her brother, a case has been registered and efforts are being made to catch the accused.