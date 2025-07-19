Odisha Girl, On Way To Friend's House, Set On Fire By 3 Men, Hospitalised

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by three men in Odisha's Puri on Saturday morning. The incident took place around 8:30 am when the victim, a Class 12 student, was on her way to her friend's house to give her books - just 1.5 kilometers away from a police station.

Eyewitnesses said that the three attackers stopped her near a desolate stretch near the Bhargavi River, picked her up, set her on fire, and fled the scene.

Locals rushed to the spot when they saw flames and heard the girl screaming. She was rushed to the Community Health Center in Pipili but was later referred to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries.

According to officials, the victim sustained severe burn injuries on her hands, legs, and torso.

The family has ruled out any personal enmity or a love-revenge case as possible cases, officials said.

The identities of the attackers are not yet known, and the police are on the lookout, they said.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, expressed grief over the incident.

"I am saddened and shocked to hear the news that a fifteen-year-old girl was set on fire by some miscreants on the road in Balanga district. The girl has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All the expenses of the treatment will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprit immediately and take strong action," she said.

(With inputs from Kumar Dev)