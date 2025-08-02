15-Year-Old Girl Who Was Set On Fire In Odisha's Puri Dies In AIIMS Delhi

The 15-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified people in Puri district succumbed to her burn injury while undergoing treatment in AIIMS Delhi, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Saturday.

The girl was set on fire by three unknown people on the morning of July 19 on the banks of river Bhargavi in Puri district. She had sustained 70 per cent burn injury.

Mohan Charan Majhi in a post on X said: "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl from Balanga area. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and pray before God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss."

15-year-old girl, who was set on fire by miscreants on June 19 in Balanga, Odisha, has died.



CM Mohan Charan Majhi tweets, "I am deeply shocked to hear the news... Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of the specialist medical team at… https://t.co/gysS4hsm8s pic.twitter.com/Tvw0evV4hR — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

The girl was shifted to AIIMS Delhi from AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)