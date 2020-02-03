Nationalist Congress Party Leader Hacked To Death Maharashtra's Sangli

Ananda Patil was hacked to death in Maharashtra's Sangli, police said. (Representational)

A 56-year-old NCP leader was hacked to death on Sunday by two persons in Sangli district of Maharashtra, police said.

Ananda Patil is the brother of Gajanan Patil, a personal assistant (PA) to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ananda Patil was also the Sarpanch (village head) of Khatav village.

The incident occurred near Khatav village in Palus tehsil when Ananda Patil was returning from his farm on his motorcycle, a police officer said.

"Two persons attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon around 11.30 am and fled. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment," he said.

The investigation in on and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, he added.