Woman Gang-Raped, Burnt Alive Allegedly By 5 Men In Uttar Pradesh: Police

A woman was burnt alive after having been gang-raped allegedly by five people (Representational)

A woman was burnt alive after having been gang-raped allegedly by five people in her house in Gunnaur area in Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

The incident took place on Friday night in Sambhal, around 380 kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, when the 30-year-old victim was alone in her house with her daughter, the police said. They said the five people had barged into her house and allegedly raped her.

They later took her to a nearby hut and burnt her alive said Gunnaur Circle officer Aqil Ahmad, quoting from the complaint lodged by the victim's husband.

He said a complaint has been registered in the case against five persons identified as Aram Singh, Mahaveer, Charan Singh, Gullu and Bhona.

The body of the victim has been sent for autopsy and the police has launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who are on the run.

The victim's husband is a labourer staying in Ghaziabad.