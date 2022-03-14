Samajwadi Party, BJP Supporters Clash In UP, 10 Detained: Police

A police team has also been deployed in the area to ensure law and order. (Representational)

A political argument between supporters of the Samajwadi Party and BJP escalated into a clash and led to stone pelting in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, police said on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against 10 people and three of them have been detained in connection with the incident in Kakarala area under Alapur police station limits in Budaun, they said.

"One Mohammad Rustam and Asrar alias Maili, along with their supporters, were involved in a political argument that escalated into violence. Their supporters pelted stones on each other. Four police teams were rushed to the spot to contain the situation. Those involved in the clash managed to flee from the spot as the police teams reached there. No one was injured in the incident," Superintendent of Police (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

According to the police, both Rustam and Asrar -- who are yet to be apprehended -- have criminal backgrounds. While Rustam is said to be a supporter of the BJP, Asrar is known to be close to the Samajwadi Party.

Police have detained three suspects and they are being questioned at Alapur police station, Chauhan said.

An FIR has been registered and investigation initiated, he said. "We have lodged an FIR against 10 people, including Rustam and Asrar, along with their supporters. Efforts are being made to arrest them," the officer said.

