Russian Tourist Without Passport, Visa Arrested In Himachal Pradesh: Police

The tourist has been arrested for violating section 14 of the Foreigners Act (Representational)

A 25-year-old Russian tourist has been arrested as he was found without a passport and visa in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said today.

Andrey Shigorin was held at old Manali at 12.30 AM on Saturday, Gaurav Singh, a senior police officer said.

When he was asked to produce his passport and visa, he failed to do so, the officer said.

Andrey Shigorin was arrested for violating section 14 of the Foreigners Act, he added.

Further investigation is on, he added.

