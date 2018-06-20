RTI Activist Shot Dead In Bihar's East Champaran Over Property Dispute The police said Rajendra Singh's wife has lodged an FIR blaming the killing of her husband on a property dispute.

Share EMAIL PRINT Victim's wife alleged the man's brother had been eyeing their property (Representational) Motihari: A 65-year-old person, said to be an RTI activist, was shot dead by unidentified persons in East Champaran district, police said today.



Rajendra Singh, a resident of Rajpur village was returning from Kutchery in Motihari late last night when unidentified persons sprayed bullets on him and he died while being taken to a hospital, station house officer (SHO) of Piprakothi police station, Abhishek Ranjam Kumar said.



The police said Mr Singh's wife has lodged an FIR blaming the killing of her husband on a property dispute.



"An FIR has been lodged by the wife of the deceased Brijeshwari Devi wherein she has accused her husband's brother and nephew Satyendra Singh and Sudhanshu Singh respectively, a former mukhiya Subhash Yadav, and two others Ajay Singh and Pramod Singh of hatching a conspiracy to eliminate Rajendra Singh", the SHO said.



The complainant has alleged that her husband's brother had been eyeing their property since long and used to even coax them to part with the same since the couple had only three daughters and no son, the SHO said.



"All the accused are currently absconding. An intensive search has been started to nab them", the SHO added.



For more East Champaran news, click here







A 65-year-old person, said to be an RTI activist, was shot dead by unidentified persons in East Champaran district, police said today.Rajendra Singh, a resident of Rajpur village was returning from Kutchery in Motihari late last night when unidentified persons sprayed bullets on him and he died while being taken to a hospital, station house officer (SHO) of Piprakothi police station, Abhishek Ranjam Kumar said.The police said Mr Singh's wife has lodged an FIR blaming the killing of her husband on a property dispute."An FIR has been lodged by the wife of the deceased Brijeshwari Devi wherein she has accused her husband's brother and nephew Satyendra Singh and Sudhanshu Singh respectively, a former mukhiya Subhash Yadav, and two others Ajay Singh and Pramod Singh of hatching a conspiracy to eliminate Rajendra Singh", the SHO said.The complainant has alleged that her husband's brother had been eyeing their property since long and used to even coax them to part with the same since the couple had only three daughters and no son, the SHO said."All the accused are currently absconding. An intensive search has been started to nab them", the SHO added. For more East Champaran news, NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter