RPF Jawan Saves Man From Being Run Over By Train At Thane Station

The man said he was trying to cross the tracks to catch a train (Representational)

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan saved a man from being run over by a speeding express train at the Thane station on Wednesday.

Anil Kumar, an RPF jawan, saw a man trying to cross the tracks in a confused way between platform numbers 6 and 7 around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, a railway official said.

At the same time, the Shalimar-Kurla Express was arriving on platform no 7 and the driver was blowing the horn.

The man seemed to have lost his bearings when Mr Kumar jumped down and pulled him out of harm's way.

The driver applied emergency brakes and stopped the train.

Baban Sonwane, 55, whose life Mr Kumar saved, said he was trying to cross the tracks to catch a train.