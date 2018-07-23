Robbers Loot Jewellery, Cash From Women Passengers In MP Train

Railway Police official Y. Mishra told the media here that the armed criminals targeted the AC bogey of the train as it left the Narsingpur station.

Cities | | Updated: July 24, 2018 00:20 IST
The victims were Arti Shukla, Anita Sharma, Poonam Valecha and Renu Sen (Representational)

Jabalpur: 

Four armed robbers on Monday looted jewellery and cash totalling Rs 50,000 from women passengers, including an Additional District and Sessions Judge, travelling on the Indore-Jabalpur train, the GRP said.

Government Railway Police official Y Mishra told the media here that the criminals armed with knives targeted the AC bogey of the train as it left the Narsingpur station in the morning.

He identified the victims as Arti Shukla, Anita Sharma, Poonam Valecha and Renu Sen.

Mr Mishra said that an FIR has been registered in the case.

