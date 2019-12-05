Rewa Accident: 9 Dead, 10 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Stationary Truck In Madhya Pradesh

Rewa Accident: The bus hit the stationary truck from behind, killing 9 people and injuring 10 others

Nine passengers died and 10 others seriously injured when the bus they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district this morning, a police official said.

The accident happened near Gudh road, located around 25 km from Rewa, at around 6.30 am when the bus was on its way to Sidhi district in the state, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

Rescue operations are being carried out in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa after a bus crashed into a stationary truck

"The bus hit the stationary truck from behind, killing nine people and injuring 10 others," Rewa's Superintendent of police Abid Khan said.

The injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital, he added.

Rescue operations at being carried out. More details awaited.

