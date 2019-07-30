Retired Cop Allegedly Beaten Up By Daughter-In-Law In Madhya Pradesh

Police have filed a case against the woman, who is also a sub-inspector. (Representational)

Retired City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Prabha Chauhan on Monday accused her daughter-in-law, who is also in the police, of beating her up.

According to Chauhan's complaint at the local police stattion, her daughter-in-law Shraddha Parihar, a Sub-Inspector posted at the Banganga police station, had come to her house late on Sunday with her sister and mother, and as soon she (Chauhan) opened the door, they began assaulting her.

Showing her injuries to media persons, the retired police officer also said that Parihar had also scratched and bitten her, and not even spared her pregnant daughter.

Based on Chauhan's complaint, police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.

Attempts to reach Parihar to obtain her version were not successful.

