Highway Blocked After Massive Protest Over Mob Lynching In Jharkhand

Ranchi-Patna National Highway was cleared only after senior police officials reached (Representational)

The lynching of a suspected child lifter in Jharkhand's Koderma led to a massive protest by the people, who blocked traffic for several hours at the Ranchi-Patna national highway on Sunday.

The relatives of the lynched man along with other people blocked the Ranchi-Patna national highway at Koderma district demanding arrest of the accused.

The highway was cleared only after senior police officials reached the spot and assured the protesters of action against the accused. Because of the blockade, hundreds of vehicles were stranded for hours.

On Friday evening, Sunil Kumar Yadav was brutally beaten by a mob on suspicion of being child lifter. He died in the hospital during treatment on Saturday. Mr Yadav, a resident of Hazaribagh district, was a labourer who used to go to Koderma for work.

His brother Dileep Kumar lodged a First Information Report or FIR in which he accused three railway officials of killing his brother. On Friday evening, a group of people caught Mr Yadav at railway colony and beat him up on suspicion of being child lifter.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.