Man Allegedly Kills 5 Family Members In Jharkhand

A man allegedly hacked five members of his family to death in Jharkhand's Koderma district today, the police said.

Gango Das axed his 50-year-old mother, 30-year-old pregnant wife, a son and two daughters at Masmohana village at around 2 am today, senior police officer Rajendra Prasad said.

He said Gango Das appeared to be mentally unsound and has been admitted to a hospital.

The accused has been arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him with Naval Sahi police station, Mr Prasad said, adding that the case is being investigated.

One member of the family has also been seriously injured in the incident and is admitted to a hospital, he added.

