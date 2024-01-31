Rajasthan Man Kills Girlfriend, Slits Own Arm, Informs Police

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, said police (Representational)

A 24-year-old man alleged killed his girlfriend after a fight at a farmhouse in in Ballop village of Bundi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening under the Talera police station area, they said.

Mukesh Meghwal (24), a resident of Aktasa village, informed the control room around 5 pm on Tuesday that he has killed his girlfriend and her body is at a farmhouse in Ballop village, Sub-Inspector Harish Sharma said.

The woman later identified as Sunita Meena (24), a resident of Chitawa village of the same area, was found lying on the bed in room number 31 of Samiksha Farmhouse, he added.

Harish Sharma said that the man was found bleeding as he had cut a vein on his arm in a fit of rage after killing his girlfriend.

The injured man was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors referred him to Kota's MBS Hospital, he added.

Harish Sharma said the man is presently under treatment with two guards deployed for his custody and the body of the victim has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem to be conducted on Wednesday morning.

The sub-inspector said that the woman was suspected to be suffocated to death after the fight as there was no mark of injury or scratch on her body.

The actual reason of the death will, however, be clear after the post-mortem report comes, he added.

The sub-inspector further said the background and matrimonial status of the injured man and the victim woman is yet to be ascertained.

The owner of the farmhouse, where the incident took place, is yet to be contacted, he added.

