Rajasthan Man Gets 20 Years In Prison For Abducting, Raping Minor

A special court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in prison for abducting and raping a minor girl.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 65,000 on the convict.

Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) court- 1 convicted Kanha alias Kanhaiyalal Bheel to 20 years imprisonment for abducting and raping a nine-year-old girl in August 2020.

The incident had taken place in the Raipur area where the convict worked as a daily wage labourer, public prosecutor Ramhetar Gurjar said.

Kanhaiyalal Bheel had on August 4, 2020, abducted the girl from a village and took her to an abandoned building where he raped her, he said.

The minor after returning home narrated the ordeal to her parents, following which they filed a complaint with the police, Ramhetar Gurjar said.

Kanhaiyalal Bheel was arrested the next day of the incident and since then he has been lodged in jail, he said.

Statements of at least 12 witnesses were recorded during the trail and 17 documents were produced before the court, he added.

