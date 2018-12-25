Rajasthan Man Allegedly Rapes 13-Year-Old Daughter

The police are still searching for the accused (Representational)

A case of rape has been registered against a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter twice in two days in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, the police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by the girl, a case was filed against her father at women's police station in Jhalawar on Monday under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections, the police said.

According to the girl's complaint, she was first raped by her father on Saturday when they were headed to her aunt's home in Samrai village, he said. When she started crying and shouting, he threatened her, a police officer said.

The accused allegedly raped his daughter again on Sunday on the way to her maternal grandmother's place in Chotaraipur village, the officer added.

The survivor mustered courage and narrated her ordeal to her grandmother, who took the girl to the police station to lodge a complaint, he said.

On Monday, the medical examination of the girl was conducted and the report is awaited, the police said.

The accused is still missing.