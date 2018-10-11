Rajasthan Man Allegedly Raped Woman, Blackmailed Her With Videos

The accused befriended the woman on social media, she said. (Representational)

A local court in Kota on Wednesday sent a 23-year-old man to judicial custody for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman from the city, officials said.

The accused identified as Aabid Hussain, a resident of Rajiv colony in Nainwa town of Bundi district, was arrested on Tuesday night for the crime, said SHO of Vigyan Nagar Police Station Neeraj Gupta.

The accused was on Wednesday produced before the court which ordered to send Hussain to jail under judicial custody, he added.

The survivor, 20, a B.Sc student, on Sunday filed a complaint against Hussain at Vigyan Nagar Police Station, stating the accused had allegedly raped her and was blackmailing her with photos and video clips he had secretly taken in his mobile phone, the SHO said.

In the complaint, the survivor said Hussain befriended her about seven to eight months ago on social media and soon the two starting meeting.

During one such meeting, the accused called the survivor to his home and offered her food "laced with an intoxicating substance". After consuming the food item, the woman said she was semi-conscious and the accused allegedly filmed an indecent video of hers and also clicked photographs, said the SHO.

Threatening to share the obscene videos and photos on social media sites, the accused blackmailed the woman to have physical relations with him and demanded Rs 20,000.

On the basis of the plaint, the police booked the accused under sections 376 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. The accused worked at a photography shop in Kota city, the SHO said.

