Rajasthan Doctor Allegedly Kills Woman, Her Son Over Husband's Affair: Report

The doctor set the two victims on fire by pouring spirit inside their house. (Representational)

A doctor in Rajasthan's Bharatpur allegedly killed a woman and her six-year-old son by setting them on fire after she suspected that the woman was having an affair with her husband, the police said on Friday.

The police said the accused poured spirit on the curtains and furniture inside the victims' house to set the fire.

The postmortem of the woman, identified as Deepa Gurjar, and her son was conducted on Friday and the bodies were handed over to relatives.

The police on Friday arrested three people -- the doctor, identified as Seema, her husband Sudeep, who is also a doctor, and her mother-in law -- on the basis of a complaint filed by Radha, the sister of Deepa Gurjar, and registered a case under section 302, 120B and other relevant sections.

The three accused were produced in court, where the two women were taken into judicial custody while the doctor was taken on remand, the police officials said.

The police said Deepa Gurjar was working as a receptionist in Sudeep Gupta's hospital, where the two developed a relationship. Sudeep gifted her a well-furnished villa where she and her son were residing.

When Mr Gupta's wife found out about the relationship, she along with her mother-in-law went to Ms Gurjar's house and started hurling abuses at her, the police said. She then locked the door of the house, poured spirit on the furniture and curtains and set off a fire inside.

