Man Arrested For Kidnapping 8-Year-Old Girl In Rajasthan: Police

Accused has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Representational)

Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Rajasthan's Baran district on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old girl, who was rescued from the clutches of the accused.

The girl was kidnapped on Tuesday from a village located within the Chippabarod police station limits.

The accused was intercepted by a police team on the Kawai-Atru road at around 4 am when he was travelling on his motorcycle with the girl.

The girl was sent for a medical examination.

The identity of the accused will be revealed after an identification parade on Thursday, police said.

The accused, a resident of Piplia Chowki village under the Atru police station, was on a visit to his in-laws' place, which is located near the victim's house, Baran SP Vineet Bansal said.

He kidnapped the girl while she was playing outside her house and fled on his motorcycle, the officer added.

Ten police teams, each comprising 15 policemen, were formed to search for the minor and she was rescued from the clutches of her kidnapper from a spot located at a distance of 20 km from her house.

One of the police teams led by sub-inspectors (SI) Ramkishan Godara and Ramswroop arrested the accused after a 12-hour-long search.

The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Other charges may be brought against him once the medical report comes and the victim gives her testimony, Bansal said.