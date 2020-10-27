Man Burnt Alive In Rajasthan For Demanding Salary Dues: Police

FIR has been registered in the case and the matter is being investigated, police said. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive in Rajasthan's Alwar, police said on Monday.

Victim Kamal Kishore's charred body was a found in a deep freezer of a liquor shop, they added.

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshy said an FIR has been registered in the case and the matter is being investigated.

He said the report of the post-mortem conducted by a medical board is yet to be received.

Khairthal police station SHO Dhara Singh said a complaint in this regard was filed by the victim's family.

He said a case has been registered against liquor contractors Rakesh Yadav and Subash Chand for murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act.

The SHO said the man was burnt alive by the contractors as he was demanding his pending salary of the past five months.