Meet 'Mirage Rathore', Baby Born On Day Of Indian Air Strike

A newborn in Rajasthan has been named after fighter jet Mirage as the little boy was born around the same time when the Indian Air Force's Mirage-2000 fighter jets were destroying a terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, around 80 km from the Line of Control, yesterday.

The baby from Ajmer will now be called "Mirage Rathore", a name, the family says, would always remind them of the valour of the Indian Air Force.

Mirage's father hopes he would join the security forces when he grows up.

"We named our child Mirage Rathore to commemorate strike on terror camps by Mirage jets. We hope he will join security forces when he grows up," SS Rathore, the baby's father, told news agency ANI.

Twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped 1,000-kg bombs on terror training camps in a pre-dawn strike yesterday. It was a "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" based on credible inputs that terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed was planning more attacks in the country after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 soldiers.

The Mirage 2000 was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1985. The fighter jets still remain the go-to aircraft for the Indian Air Force as it's one of the most versatile platforms anywhere. The multi-role fighter jet flew sorties in the Kargil War in 1999, dropping laser-guided bombs on terrorist bunkers perched atop difficult-to-reach mountaintops.