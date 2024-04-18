Punjab Woman Gets Death Sentence For Killing Toddler

The court pronounced the judgement on Thursday (Representational)

A local court on Thursday gave death sentence to a woman for killing the two-and-half-year old girl of her neighbour in 2021.

The court of district and sessions judge Munish Singhal had on April 12 held Neelam (30) guilty for killing Dilroz Kaur.

The court pronounced the judgement on Thursday, said public prosecutor B D Gupta.

The girl was killed on November 28, 2021 in Salem Tabri area here. The woman had some dispute with the girl's parents. She had kidnapped her on her scooter and buried her alive in a pit dug up in the area.

The case was registered in this regard at the Salemtabri police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)