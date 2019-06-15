Punjab Councillor's Brother Beats Woman, Allegedly After Fight Over Money

The woman has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

The brother of local Congress leader in Punjab's Muktsar allegedly thrashed a woman after a fight over money, the police said.

Muktsar Municipal Corporation councillor Rakesh Chaudhary's brother and his aides dragged the woman out of her house and had beat her up with belts and sticks.

The incident came to fore after a video went viral on social media. In the video, the accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing the woman on a road. When another woman comes to her rescue, they start thrashing her too.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident. We will push for severe punishment for the accused," Senior Superintendent of Police Manjeet Dhesi said. The police said that it will take strict action against the accused and their association with any political party will not affect the investigation.