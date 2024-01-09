Karnataka Man Tied To Pole, Thrashed For Making Video Of Woman Taking Bath

The man was tied to a police and thrashed by a mob after being caught

A man was thrashed by a mob today after he was caught recording a video of a woman taking a bath at her home in Karnataka's Hubbali district. The locals tied him to an electric pole and beat him up, videos showed.

The videos showed the accused surrounded by a group of men, one of whom was seen slapping him. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot.

The accused, identified as Laad Sahab, has been taken for a medical examination by the police.

The man was working near the house of the woman at around 7 AM at Gokul Road when he saw her and started recording through a window.

When the woman noticed him, she started screaming following which neighbours gathered at her house, caught the accused and started thrashing him.

Police have taken the man into custody and a further investigation is underway.