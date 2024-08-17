Man Clambers Up 2 Floors, Films Woman Taking Bath; Case Filed: Cops

The Accused allegedly committed the crime on August 7, the police said. (Representational)

Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly filming a woman while she was taking a bath, an official said on Friday.

Accused Varprasad Ratnaraj Katikadla, who lives in Morbe in Panvel taluka, allegedly committed the crime on August 7 but the woman learnt about it only on Thursday. She then filed a police complaint, he said.

According to the FIR, the accused climbed through a duct and took a video of the woman bathing in her second-floor home.

Katikadla has been booked under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, said the station house officer of Panvel taluka police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)